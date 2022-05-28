Video – Two EPL sides reportedly interested In Juventus midfielder

With one year left on the player’s contract, Juventus could opt to sell Adrien Rabiot for the right offer this summer.
The official Twitter account of the Sun – Chelsea, claims that the Blues are interested in the services of the Frenchman as reported by Tuttosport and could launch a bid worth 17 million euros after finalizing the takeover of the new owners.
The posted video also mentions Newcastle United as potential suitors for the former Paris Saint Germain player.
Chelsea and Newcastle are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Juventus star Adrien Rabiotpic.twitter.com/SKPqTIgZno
great!