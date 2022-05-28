rabiot
Transfer News

Video – Two EPL sides reportedly interested In Juventus midfielder

May 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm

With one year left on the player’s contract, Juventus could opt to sell Adrien Rabiot for the right offer this summer.

The official Twitter account of the Sun – Chelsea, claims that the Blues are interested in the services of the Frenchman as reported by Tuttosport and could launch a bid worth 17 million euros after finalizing the takeover of the new owners.

The posted video also mentions Newcastle United as potential suitors for the former Paris Saint Germain player.

    great!

