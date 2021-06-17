Videos

Video: Two Juventus targets imitate Ronaldo gesture

June 17, 2021 - 1:31 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo soaked up the headlines yesterday in a blow to Coca-Cola, removing their bottles from view ahead of his post-match interview, and two Juventus targets in Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli have done similar.

While the Portuguese gestured that water was better, Pogba took it upon himself to remove a bottle of alcahol-free Heineken from the table ahead of his post-match interview, while Locatelli’s swipe was again at the fizzy-drink brand.

You would imagine that it is pure coincidence that the likes of Pogba and Locatelli have taken the lead off of Ronaldo, with CalcioMercato naming both as potential targets, but wouldn’t it be amazing if Juve could bring both to pack out our midfield for the coming campaign?

Patrick

