Video: Two Juventus targets imitate Ronaldo gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo soaked up the headlines yesterday in a blow to Coca-Cola, removing their bottles from view ahead of his post-match interview, and two Juventus targets in Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli have done similar.

While the Portuguese gestured that water was better, Pogba took it upon himself to remove a bottle of alcahol-free Heineken from the table ahead of his post-match interview, while Locatelli’s swipe was again at the fizzy-drink brand.

Una sola acción por más insignificante que parezca puede repercutir en gran medida para las marcas. Esto sucedió en una conferencia de prensa en donde @Cristiano quitó de su mesa 2 envases de @CocaCola, la marca desplomó 4 mil MDD después de este suceso. pic.twitter.com/qBYXvZlqhw — José Cordoba (@JosexCordoba) June 16, 2021

First Ronaldo with the Coca-Cola… Now Paul Pogba wasn't happy with the Heineken in front of him at his press conference 🍺❌ pic.twitter.com/SU1ifQPGOP — Goal (@goal) June 16, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo es el más grande de este deporte llamado fútbol. Todo lo que hace ese hombre, los demás le siguen. Su influencia es inalcanzable. Aquí el ejemplo con Locatelli. pic.twitter.com/fIvGXD9waE — Adri. (@RMadri77) June 16, 2021

You would imagine that it is pure coincidence that the likes of Pogba and Locatelli have taken the lead off of Ronaldo, with CalcioMercato naming both as potential targets, but wouldn’t it be amazing if Juve could bring both to pack out our midfield for the coming campaign?

