Video – Two memorable Juventus wins in Udine, featuring goals from Ronaldo and Vucinic

June 4, 2023 - 8:30 am

Ahead of the final fixture of the campaign, the official Juventus Twitter account has recalled some of the club’s happy memories from previous trips to Udine.

In the 2012/13 campaign, the Bianconeri routed their hosts with four goals to one. Arturo Vidal scored from the spot, Mirko Vucinic scored a memorable strike and  Sebastian Giovinco bagged a brace.

In 2018/19, the Old Lady emerged victorious with two unanswered goals. Rodrigo Bentancur nodded home the opener and Cristiano Ronaldo netted an exquisite strike.

