Video – Two memorable Juventus wins in Udine, featuring goals from Ronaldo and Vucinic

Ahead of the final fixture of the campaign, the official Juventus Twitter account has recalled some of the club’s happy memories from previous trips to Udine.

In the 2012/13 campaign, the Bianconeri routed their hosts with four goals to one. Arturo Vidal scored from the spot, Mirko Vucinic scored a memorable strike and Sebastian Giovinco bagged a brace.

In 2018/19, the Old Lady emerged victorious with two unanswered goals. Rodrigo Bentancur nodded home the opener and Cristiano Ronaldo netted an exquisite strike.