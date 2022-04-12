Video – UCL Twitter recalls Dybala’s magical night against Barcelona

On Monday, the Official Champions League Twitter account remembered one of Paulo Dybala’s best displays throughout his career thus far.

Five years ago, Juventus hosted the mighty Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals, and the Argentine marked the occasion by scoring a fabulous brace.

Giorgio Chiellini added a third goal, and the Bianconeri managed to maintain their three-goal lead in the away fixture to reach the Semi Finals.