Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovric appeared as a guest on The Italian Football Podcast, discussing various topics with co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with a move to Juventus in the past, identified Bianconeri legend Zinedine Zidane as his childhood idol.

The Slovenian was inspired by the Frenchman’s displays at the 2006 World Cup. His admiration for Zidane may have evoked his passion for Real Madrid, which he named as his favorite club.

But when it came to the Scudetto title, Lovric feels that Inter have the upper hand over Juventus and the other contenders for the throne.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.