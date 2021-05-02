Video: Udinese strike early to leave Juventus trailing

May 2, 2021 - 5:36 pm

Udinese have scored really early into their clash with Juventus, despite the visitors having the more to play for.

The Old Lady named a strong line-up, with the chance to move into second in the division with a win, but now look on course to sit outside the top four.

It was Alex Sandro who had given away the free kick just outside the box, and our rivals made sure to punish our error.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Can the Old Lady show the fight needed to get back into this?

Patrick

