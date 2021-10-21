Video – UEFA hand Bonucci the man of the match award and he can’t wait for the next one

On Wednesday night, Dejan Kulusevski entered the pitch in the second half to gift Juventus an away win at the expense of Zenit.

However, Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci were arguably the best performers throughout the 90 minutes, and the latter was recognized as the official man of the match.

The proud veteran said that he’s looking forward to win the return match at home two weeks later and seal qualification to the round of 16.