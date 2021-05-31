Video: UEFA President Ceferin accuses ESL clubs of working against football

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has claimed that the European Super League clubs Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are working against football, and confirms that they have all applied to enter the Champions League for next season.

The initial idea of the ESL was to have 12 teams guaranteed of their places in the competition, a competition that would take place on similar dates to that of the Champions League, but while nine of the other clubs have already withdrawn, three teams remain.

Ceferin claims that he is confused as to why they have applied to play in the CL if they are still claiming to be a part of the European Super League, and refutes the statement that they are trying to work together to create a dialogue to better football on the whole.

🗣️ "We are not afraid of those things" UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hits out at the three clubs who are refusing to back down over European Super League talkspic.twitter.com/Z9UIl3rfzM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 31, 2021

Will the clubs be forced to disband the ESL in order to compete in next season’s Champions League?

Patrick