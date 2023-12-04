In the 16th round of Serie C, Cesena hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi.

The home side dominated the action from start to finish while the young Bianconeri were hanging by a thread until Simone Pieraccini nodded home the winner that ended their resistance in the 68th minute.

For their part, the visitors failed to mount any significant chances except for a counter-attack squandered by Livano Comencia.

Cesena remain on top of the table while Massimo Brambilla’s men lie in 17th place.