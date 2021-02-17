Video: VAR and referee deny furious Cristiano Ronaldo penalty appeals

Cristiano Ronaldo was left reeling at the final whistle after both the referee and VAR refused to acknowledge his pleas for a penalty in the Porto v Juventus clash.

The Old Lady were trailing for all-but 61 seconds of the match thanks to their early concession, but Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back in the 81st minute to get his side back into the game at 2-1, and you would have been confident that Ronaldo would have scored the penalty to level if it had been given.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Hearing the commentary, they claim that Ronaldo appeared to be falling before the contact is made inside the box, and you can kind of admit that he was off balance, but thankfully for Chiesa’s goal we can be confident of moving into the next round regardless.

Patrick