Video: VAR awards Juve penalty and Morata makes no mistake

Alvaro Morata has put Juventus ahead after around 15 minutes of play, with VAR awarding a penalty kick against SPAL.

The Old Lady have been pretty comfortable in the early stages of this clash, and were definitely feeling hard done-by when Adrien Rabiot was given a yellow card for diving inside the box, but thankfully the referee allowed VAR to analyse the decision, and clear contact was made.

The Spaniard stepped up, and confidently turned his foot in order to send the goalkeeper the wrong way, and score into the right-hand side.

🇮🇹🏆 GOL! Juventus, Morata'nın penaltıdan attığı golle Spal karşısında öne geçti. pic.twitter.com/ADe1n6tgsu — TRT Spor (@trtspor) January 27, 2021

Will SPAL now have a battle to keep this result respectable?

Patrick