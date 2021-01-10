Videos

Video: VAR steps in to dish out red card in Juve-Sassuolo clash

January 10, 2021 - 8:50 pm

Sassuolo are down to 10-men this evening as they look to try and stop Juventus, which will now be an even tougher ask.

The Old Lady will have the whole second half with an advantage (assuming the match doesn’t see any further dismissals), and judging by the way that we finished the first-half, the goal will not be far away.

Juve have been on top thus far, and the extra man advantage will surely see us runaway with things this evening.

Could Sassuolo have any issue with Obiang’s red card? Will Pirlo be weary of using more subs after both Dybala and McKennie went off injured?

Patrick

Avatar

