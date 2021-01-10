Video: VAR steps in to dish out red card in Juve-Sassuolo clash

Sassuolo are down to 10-men this evening as they look to try and stop Juventus, which will now be an even tougher ask.

The Old Lady will have the whole second half with an advantage (assuming the match doesn’t see any further dismissals), and judging by the way that we finished the first-half, the goal will not be far away.

Juve have been on top thus far, and the extra man advantage will surely see us runaway with things this evening.

Obiang gets a straight red after the referee consults with VAR! 🟥 The game changes just before half time and there'll be a man advantage for Juventus in the second 45 👀 pic.twitter.com/eRToIWo4J4 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Could Sassuolo have any issue with Obiang’s red card? Will Pirlo be weary of using more subs after both Dybala and McKennie went off injured?

Patrick