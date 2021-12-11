Video – Venezia come up with an equaliser as they peg Juventus back

This game is starting to have a familiar feel about it, one where Juve should win but somehow they contrive to throw the game away.
There was always a chance that Venezia would get back into the game and they have now courtesy of a Mattia Aramu 55th minute strike.
Juventus will now have to step it up if they want to return from Venice with all three points and maintain their top-four challenge.
Here is Aranu’s goal.
MATTIA ARAMU HIT THAT 💥
VENEZIA FIND THE EQUALIZER AGAINST JUVE. GAME ON 👀 pic.twitter.com/SioGn1DHbn
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 11, 2021
What a finish from Mattia Aramu! 🏹
He picks out the bottom corner to equalise for Venezia against Juventus! 💪 pic.twitter.com/dDsHgfmtGH
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021
