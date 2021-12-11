aramu
Video – Venezia come up with an equaliser as they peg Juventus back

December 11, 2021 - 6:42 pm

This game is starting to have a familiar feel about it, one where Juve should win but somehow they contrive to throw the game away.

There was always a chance that Venezia would get back into the game and they have now courtesy of a Mattia Aramu 55th minute strike.

Juventus will now have to step it up if they want to return from Venice with all three points and maintain their top-four challenge.

Here is Aranu’s goal.

