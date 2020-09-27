Video: Veretout puts Roma ahead again after devastating counter-attack

Roma have taken the lead right before the half-time whistle with a devastating counter-attack which left Juventus defenceless.

We had only just levelled the scoring thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, only to allow ourselves to fall behind again so quickly.

That man Veretout has sprinted the length of the pitch to get into our box unmarked, and his team-mate didn’t fail to find him.

Roma tear Juventus apart on the counter attack! 🐺 Just after Ronaldo's equaliser from the spot, Veretout gets his second on the break to finish an incisive move from the Giallorossi 👏 pic.twitter.com/4gOK0Y5q6n — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) September 27, 2020

Roma used their pace well to take the lead into the break, and our boys will need to be fired up to get ourselves a result from the match.

Can Pirlo motivate the boys into getting a result tonight?

Patrick