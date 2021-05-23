champions league
Video: Verona equalise giving Juventus hope for that fourth spot

May 23, 2021 - 9:26 pm

Juventus have smashed Bologna to pieces today, meaning we are relying on one of Napoli or AC Milan to fail to secure the three points, and Verona have just given us hope.

The Rossoneri secured their lead just before half-time when Franck Kessie scored from the penalty spot, Juve were 3-0 up at the break, while Napoli hadn’t even had a shot on target by this point.

Things looked ominous for the Old Lady when Napoli broke the deadlock on the hour-mark however, but this goal from Verona has put their opponents back in fifth spot.

This is tense…

