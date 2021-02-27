Video: Verona level against Juventus with 15 minutes to play

Verona have equalised the tie with Juventus late into the game, and the Old Lady will now have to scrap to claim all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put our side up shortly after the second half kicked off, but Juve failed to build on that and go in search of a second.

They will now have to do just that with some urgenct with just over 10 minutes of normal time to play, after Barak leapt high over Alex Sandro to place his header beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Barák's towering header brings Verona level! 🔵🟡 Are Juve about to drop points again? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GCaMZLPPGd — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Premier Sport & BeinSports

Can Juve reclaim the advantage late on?

Patrick