Video – Vicious Vlahovic freekick against Roma is the third best Juventus goal in 22/23

June 24, 2023 - 8:00 am

The official Juventus Twitter account gradually revealed the Top 10 Bianconeri goals of the 2022/23 season. Dusan Vlahovic makes another entry with yet another fabulous freekick.

The Serbian striker left Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio stranded with a vicious set-piece that rattled the woodwork before landing inside the goal.

The 23-year-old’s wonderful strike gave the Old Lady the lead, but the Giallorossi clawed back to secure a valuable point at the Allianz Stadium thanks to Tammy Abraham’s equalizer.

