The official Juventus X account posted a video containing the best goals scored by the club’s various squads in May.

Dusan Vlahovic’s winner in the Coppa Italia final certainly made the cut, alongside Alex Sandro’s farewell header against Monza.

The Juventus Women stars certainly produced the goods in May, as evidenced by Barbara Bonansea’s lovely curler and Sofia Cantore’s glorious run and lob.

Finally, Leonardo Cerri and Filippo Grosso represented the Next Gen and U19 squads respectively.