Video – Vlahovic breaks the deadlock against Torino

October 15, 2022 - 6:45 pm

Dusan Vlahovic has once again popped up at the right time to give Juventus the lead against city rivals Torino.

It has been a nervy tight affair with chances to score for both sides but it was always going to take the right man in the right place and that was Vlahovic.

It was a thoroughly deserved goal for the Serbian who has been the best player on the pitch tonight and while it was just a tap-in, he put himself in that position in the first place and that is what sets him apart.

Watch the video below and hopefully, the lads will hold on

