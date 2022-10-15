Video – Vlahovic breaks the deadlock against Torino

Dusan Vlahovic has once again popped up at the right time to give Juventus the lead against city rivals Torino.
It has been a nervy tight affair with chances to score for both sides but it was always going to take the right man in the right place and that was Vlahovic.
It was a thoroughly deserved goal for the Serbian who has been the best player on the pitch tonight and while it was just a tap-in, he put himself in that position in the first place and that is what sets him apart.
Watch the video below and hopefully, the lads will hold on
Dusan Vlahovic in the right place at the right time for Juventus in the Derby della Mole!#SerieA pic.twitter.com/vxaGL2fm9Y
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 15, 2022
Dušan Vlahović attı ve Juventus öne geçti! 🔥 #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio
🎙@emregurkaynak
🎙@dorukeskin pic.twitter.com/bTyUOVUnOI
— S Sport (@ssporttr) October 15, 2022
