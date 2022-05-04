Club News

Video – Vlahovic chosen as Juventus MVP for the month of April

May 4, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Even though some would argue that his form has regressed recently, Dusan Vlahovic still earned the Juventus MVP award for the month of April.

The Juventus members selected the Serbian as the best player at the club for the second month in the row. He scored two goals in April, a late equalizer at home against Hellas Verona a winner away at Cagliari.

The bomber received the award prior to the start of Sunday’s match between the Bianconeri and Venezia.

