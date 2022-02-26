Serie A, Videos

Video: Vlahovic completes his brace to send Juventus two ahead of Empoli

February 26, 2022 - 6:46 pm

Dusan Vlahovic has added his second of the evening to send Juventus clear, giving us a 3-1 lead with around 25 minutes left on the clock.

While it hasn’t been the easiest of afternoons, we have always looked like clinching all three points, and Vlahovic’s second goal will surely have made sure of just that.

It wasn’t the best assist however, with the Serbian needing to somehow recover the ball from behind his path, but he showed great control before neatly finishing also.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Can he complete his first hat-trick for Juve?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Watch: Vlahovic fire Juventus back into the lead against Empoli

February 26, 2022

Video: Empoli take advantage of schoolboy defending to level with Juventus

February 26, 2022
Moise Kean

Video: Moise Kean opens the scoring against Empoli in Serie A

February 26, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.