Video – Vlahovic doubles Juventus lead over Bologna

It has been a bit lethargic at times but Juve is finally getting into their stride and has doubled their lead over Bologna thanks to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serb met a delightful cross from Weston Mckennie at a time when it looked as if Bologna was starting to get the upper hand, well, certainly starting to pressure Juve anyway.

The nerves will now be settled and finally, we can look forward to picking up all three points.

⚡️GOAL!! @juventusfcen breaks fast to make it 2-0 through Dusan Vlahovic! The Old Lady on its way to a much needed win over @BolognaFC1909en #SerieA #JuventusBolonga #JUVBOL