Video: Vlahovic doubles Juve’s lead as he joins Immobile on top of the charts

Dusan Vlahovic has scored his 21st Serie A goal of the season as he put Juventus 2-0 up against Salernitana.

Paulo Dybala had fired is ahead inside the opening five minutes, and we should have made that two when the Argentine ran in behind the defence before laying it off for his strike partner, only for the Serbian to fluff his lines.

Vlahovic hasn’t let that get to him however as just moments later he has got his name on the board with a composed header from close range, a goal which sees him join Ciro Immobile on top of the league goalscoring charts.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

I wouldn’t be backing against either of Dybala or Vlahovic from getting a second the way things are going, but could someone be getting a hat-trick today?

