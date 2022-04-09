Video: Vlahovic & Dybala combine to put Juventus ahead

Dusan Vlahovic has stepped it up in the second-half and has managed to fire his Juventus side ahead, overturning Cagliari’s early lead.

The Old Lady were behind pretty early on when Joao Pedro smashed it home from just inside the box, with De Ligt levelling on the stroke of half-time.

We were dominant throughout the majority of both halves in reality, and we were slowly beginning to turn the screw on our rivals as the second-half drew on, and Vlahovic made no mistake when being put in behind the defence by team-mate Paulo Dybala.

Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

It feels like nothing less than we have deserved this evening, and we will now just have to play out the final section of the match to get back to winning ways.

Patrick