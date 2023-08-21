Last night, Juventus fans enjoyed their club’s commanding performance against Udinese on the opening matchday, at least in the first half.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic played an instrumental part in the win, providing the assist for Federico Chiesa’s opener before scoring the second goal from the spot.

But the Serbian’s gesture in the final seconds of the match had Bianconeri fans curious, while others couldn’t help but laugh.

Vlahovic was seen holding Paul Pogba’s jersey just before the final whistle.

While some believe it could be a jest between the two teammates, others claim the striker was urging Max Allegri to play the Frenchman on the next occasion.