Video – Vlahovic, Fagioli and the Top five Juventus goals from May

While May started on a positive, it turned out to be another unpleasant month for Juventus. Nevertheless, we still witnessed some memorable goals scored by the club’s various squads.

The official Juventus Twitter account posted a video featuring the best five strikes scored in May.

Nicolò Fagioli and Dusan Vlahovic represent the senior squad with their sublime efforts against Cremonese and Atalanta respectively.

The montage also includes Juventus Women stars Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Cernoia, in addition to Juventus U19 starlet Gabriele Mulazzi.