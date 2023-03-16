Video – Vlahovic finds the net to put Juve one up against freiburg

It was always going to happen at some point and it has against Freiburg this evening, Dusan Vlahovic has finally found the back of the net and put Juve one up against their German opponents and two up overall, albeit via a penalty.

Vlahovic has come in for some stick recently for his lacking of goalscoring but a player of his class was only going to be quiet for so long and now that he is back on the scoresheet we can expect more to come, possibly tonight.

It may have been just a penalty but a goal is a goal and Vlahovic will not mind.

GOAL | 🇩🇪 Freiburg 0-1 Juventus 🇮🇹 ⚽️ Vlahovicpic.twitter.com/j1LM3qQbel — VAR Tático (@vartatico) March 16, 2023