Vlahovic
Club News, Videos

Video – Vlahovic finds the net to put Juve one up against freiburg

March 16, 2023 - 6:35 pm

It was always going to happen at some point and it has against Freiburg this evening, Dusan Vlahovic has finally found the back of the net and put Juve one up against their German opponents and two up overall, albeit via a penalty.

Vlahovic has come in for some stick recently for his lacking of goalscoring but a player of his class was only going to be quiet for so long and now that he is back on the scoresheet we can expect more to come, possibly tonight.

It may have been just a penalty but a goal is a goal and Vlahovic will not mind.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Confirmed Juventus team to face Freiburg in Europa League 2nd leg

March 16, 2023

Inter Milan facing a fitness crisis ahead of the Juventus match

March 16, 2023
Alex Grimaldo

French club jumps ahead of Juventus in the race for Grimaldo

March 16, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter March 16, 2023 at 7:33 pm

    Kid need to up his penalties.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.