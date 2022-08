When Luis Alberto scored that stunning goal against Inter on Friday, anyone who saw the extraordinary strike thought that the Spaniard had locked down the best goal of the weekend.

Yet, it took Dusan Vlahovic less than 90 seconds to enthrall the Allianz Stadium with a fabulous freekick. The official Serie A YouTube channel eventually decided in favor of the Serbian bomber when picking the Top 5 goals in a weekend that witnessed a plethora of magical strikes.