Video – Vlahovic gives Juventus an early lead against Spezia

August 31, 2022 - 8:03 pm

That did not take too long, did it?

Juve has taken an early lead against Spezia at the Allianz Stadium this evening thanks to a brilliant goal from Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serb scored another beautiful free kick and the Spezia keeper stood absolutely no chance.

Juve now needs to really kick on and not allow their opponents a way back into the game, something the lads have a habit of doing.

Watch the video below of Vlahovic’s goal, it really is wonderful.

 

