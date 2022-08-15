Video – Vlahovic grabs his first goal of the season from the penalty spot

The opening game of the season is starting to look real good for Juventus who have now gone two up against Sassuolo, thanks to a Dusan Vlahovic penalty.

The penalty decision was the right call and the Serb, as expected, was as cool as a cucumber as he slotted the ball past the hapless Sassuolo keeper.

So far, all the boxes are being ticked, Angel di Maria scoring, Vlahovic getting off the mark as well and the lads looking in control.

The game is not over yet but it is certainly looking good.

Dušan Vlahović doubles Juventus lead from the penalty spot! pic.twitter.com/4nY91aZTgX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 15, 2022