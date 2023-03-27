Video – Vlahovic lead Serbia to victory over Montenegro with a brace

Although he started his evening on the bench, Dusan Vlahovic entered the pitch in the second half to lead Serbia towards an important away victory in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the expense of their neighbors Montenegro.

The Juventus striker latched onto Filip Mladenovic’s cross to break the deadlock in the 77th minute with an instinctive finish.

The 23-year-old then put the hosts to the sword with another clever goal just before the expiry of added-time, ending the match in a 2-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Vlahovic now has three goals to his name in the qualifiers, as he had already opened his account last Friday against Lithuania.