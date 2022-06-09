Club News

Video – Vlahovic, Morata and the top five Juventus goals from May

June 9, 2022 - 11:30 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account posted a montage containing the five candidates for the best goal from the month of May,

Due to the lack of exciting performances, the options were somewhat limited. However, Alvaro Morata still delivered a memorable strike against Lazio on the farewell of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

Dusan Vlahovic also made the list thanks to his header from the same match, the same for Leonardo Bonucci’s opener against Venezia.

The list also includes Sara Gama’s deflected volley which proved to be the winner in the Women’s Coppa Italia.

