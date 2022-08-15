Vlahovic
Video – Vlahovic nets his second as Juve start to run riot

August 15, 2022 - 9:12 pm

The 2022/23 season has started brilliantly for Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic in particular, who has now found the back of the net twice against Sassuolo this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

It was a classic striker’s goal and came about thanks to some good work from Angel di Maria and a stroke of luck.

Juve basically has this game won and we can now sit back and watch the boys play the game out and hopefully, a few more goals before the 90mins is up.

