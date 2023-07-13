Gatti Vlahovic
Video – Vlahovic, Ranocchia and the best 17 freekicks in Serie A 22/23

July 13, 2023 - 5:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel dropped a montage featuring 17 of the best freekick goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic was the star of the video with two appearances. The Serbian’s fabulous strike against Spezia landed fifth while the almost-identical scorcher versus Roma earned third place.

Leandro Paredes took the 15th spot while Arkadiusz Milik landed 14th. But it was Filippo Ranocchia who snatched the runner-up spot with his maiden goal in Serie A. The young midfielder scored against Milan while playing on loan at Monza.

