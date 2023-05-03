Vlahovic
Video – Vlahovic restores Juventus lead against Lecce

May 3, 2023 - 5:49 pm

Dusan Vlahovic has not had the best of times recently but he will no doubt be pleased that he has got his name on the scoresheet against Lecce this evening in Turin.

Lecce had equalised after Leandro Paredes had given Juve the lead but within just three minutes Vlahovic had restored Juve’s one-goal lead with a brilliant shot.

Watch one of the videos below and see how the Serbian got back to scoring and give Juventus the advantage in what is turning out to be a tight affair.

 

