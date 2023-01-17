Video – Vlahovic resumes training as Juventus start preparing for Monza

On Monday, Juventus resumed training following their catastrophic trip to Napoli. The club’s YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring some of the highlights from the session which witnessed the return to Dusan Vlahovic to group training.

The mood was evidently sour at the start of the session, as the players entered with solemn looks on their faces. Max Allegri’s men underwent some passing drills before playing a match between the ranks.

The Bianconeri’s next appointment is against Monza in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Juventus will host the Lombardian club at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.