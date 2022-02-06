Videos

Video: Vlahovic wastes no time in scoring on his Juve debut

February 6, 2022 - 8:07 pm

Dusan Vlahovic has taken less than 13 minutes into his Juventus career to open his account, putting his side 1-0 up over Hellas Verona.

It has been a good game for both sides thus far, with the visitors playing some neat attacking football, but it is Vlahovic who has made the difference early on.

The Serbian had attempted to break the deadlock a few minutes earlier when he tested the goalkeeper from the edge of the box, but he made no mistake in lobbing the goalkeeper after team-mate Dybala had put him through on goal.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Will Vlahovic prove to be the perfect January signing?

    Reply martinn February 6, 2022 at 9:07 pm

    niiice!

