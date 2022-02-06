Dusan Vlahovic has taken less than 13 minutes into his Juventus career to open his account, putting his side 1-0 up over Hellas Verona.

It has been a good game for both sides thus far, with the visitors playing some neat attacking football, but it is Vlahovic who has made the difference early on.

The Serbian had attempted to break the deadlock a few minutes earlier when he tested the goalkeeper from the edge of the box, but he made no mistake in lobbing the goalkeeper after team-mate Dybala had put him through on goal.

What a start for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus! 🔥 He lifts a brilliant finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to open his account for his new club on his debut! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fomnswUWj3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2022

