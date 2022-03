Last Saturday, Dusan Vlahovic put up a brilliant performance against Empoli, leading the Bianconeri towards a 3-2 victory away from home.

The Serbian scored a personal brace, with his second goal coming from a lovely chip.

His effort was recognized by the official Serie A YouTube channel, as it landed third on the Top 5 goals for the 27th round.

The goals from the Lazio-Napoli encounter dominated the list with three entries, as Pedro’s stunning volley deservedly took the top spot.