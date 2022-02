Last Sunday, Dusan Vlahovic marked his Juventus debut with a wonderful goal, chipping the ball over the Hellas Verona goalkeeper and into the net.

The Serbian’s effort was recognized by the official Serie A YouTube channel which chose it amongst the Top 5 goals of round 24.

The list also includes Olivier Giroud’s winner in the Derby della Madonnina, Ciccio Caputo’s stunning volley against Sassuolo, and two lovely freekicks from Udinese’s Nahuel Molina and Salernitana’s Simone Verdi.