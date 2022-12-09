Club News

Video – Vucinic provides #GoalOfTheDay with astonishing backheel assist

December 9, 2022 - 2:00 pm

While he didn’t linger too long in Turin, Mirko Vucinic had certainly played an important role in the Bianconeri’s revival under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The former Montenegro international was a creative striker who could both score and set up goals for his teammates.

In the most recent edition of the #GoalOfTheDay, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled the player’s sublime assist which allowed Stephan Lichtsteiner to snatch the winner in Palermo back in 2012.

