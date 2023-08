In the club’s last friendly of pre-season, Juventus met Atalanta at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena.

Max Allegri’s men had the bulk of the chances throughout the match but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

Timothy Weah was particularly dangerous, testing Juan Musso on a couple of occasions. Nevertheless, the encounter ended in a stalemate.

The Bianconeri will now turn their attention to their Serie A opener which will take place in Udine next Sunday.