Last weekend, Juventus U19 hosted Atalanta U19 at the Vinovo training center for a fixture in the Primavera 1 league.

La Dea took the lead early through Dominic Vavassori before making it 2-0 through Vanja Vlahovic.

In the second half, the Bianconeri pulled one back through Stefano Turco. The defender almost grabbed another but his effort hit the post.

While Juventus failed to pounce on the chances, Atalanta were able to capitalize on the spaces left at the back to score another two through Vlahovic and Alberto Manzoni.