Video – Watch Alex Sandro’s perfectly-timed tackle in Derby della Mole

Last Saturday, Juventus earned a slim yet crucial victory against Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Dusan Vlahovic may have scored the winner, but the Bianconeri also owe it to their backline who maintained a clean sheet with impressive performances from the likes of Danilo and Alex Sandro.

The left-back played as a part of a three-man defense, and the club’s official Twitter account highlighted his exploits at the back by posting a perfectly-timed sliding tackle which prevented Ola Aina from heading towards goal.