On Tuesday, Federico Chiesa scored his 30th goal for Juventus in the Coppa Italia clash against Lazio. Therefore, the club’s official YouTube channel celebrated the occasion by recalling every strike he netted since joining the Old Lady in 2020.

Curiously, the Italian’s maiden goal in black-and-white was a header in the Champions League encounter against Dinamo Kyiv. However, his first Serie A strike for the Bianconeri was a trademark shot to the top corner against Atalanta.

The 26-year-old’s tally also includes a memorable brace against Milan and a famous winner versus Chelsea in the Champions League.