Former Argentina star Carlos Tevez turned 40 on Monday, and the official Juventus YouTube celebrated the occasion with a montage featuring every goal he scored during his two-year spell in Turin.

Carlitos joined the Bianconeri in 2013 following a spell with Man City. He opened his account at the club with a poacher’s goal against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup.

His tally included an astonishing solo effort against Parma and some memorable strikes en route towards the Champions League, especially against Borussia Dortmund.