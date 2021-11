Last Saturday, Juventus hosted a Tuscan team called La Pianese on the Continassa training ground.

While the majority of the first team players were away on international duty, Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge took the opportunity to smash goals left and right.

The Italian grabbed four of his own, while the Brazilian youngster earned a personal hattrick.

Arthur Melo who recently returned from injury also participated in the goal carnival, adding his name to the scoresheet.