Video – Watch all the highlights from Juventus-Torino draw

On Friday night, Juventus were hoping to secure all three points at the expense of the crosstown rivals Torino.

However, the Derby della Mole proved to be a complicated battle for the Bianconeri.

Following some early chances on both ends, Matthijs de Ligt broke the deadlock in favor of the hosts. The Dutchman rose above everyone else to meet Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick with a towering header.

Nevertheless, the Granata managed to equalize the scoring thanks to a close-range volley from their captain Andrea Belotti.