On Monday night, Juventus launched their Serie A campaign with a solid victory over Sassuolo in front of an exhilarated crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring in the middle of the first half through their new signing Angel Di Maria, before doubling the lead from a spot kick won and converted by Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian returned to add his personal second after the break, as the Old Lady emerged victorious with three unanswered goals.