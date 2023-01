On Saturday, Juventus paid tribute to their late captain Gianluca Vialli by extending their winning streak to eight matches in a row at the expense of Udinese, while maintaining yet another clean sheet.

The home side had the better chances from the get-go, with Daniele Rugani threatening with a header and Moise Kean failing to convert in front of goal.

But in the end, Federico Chiesa and Leandro Paredes came off the bench and combined to create Danilo’s winner at the 86th minute.