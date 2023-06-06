Club News

Video – Watch Andrea Pirlo’s breathtaking freekicks at Juventus

June 6, 2023 - 2:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video compiled of Andrea Pirlo’s outrageous freekicks during his time at the club.

The iconic midfielder spent four memorable campaigns in Turin between 2011 and 2015, and his signature set-pieces were one of his deadliest weapons.

The long list of freekicks include stunning efforts against the likes of Atalanta, Genoa and Cagliari, and even his former club Milan.

The 2006 World Cup could either bend it over the wall or drill it along the floor.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cuadrado

Di Marzio offers updates on the future of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado at Juventus

June 6, 2023
Vlahovic

Report: Juventus reject Chelsea swap offer for Dusan Vlahovic

June 6, 2023
Bonucci

Two Juventus stars included in Italy’s Nations League squad and another two excluded

June 6, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.