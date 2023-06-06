Video – Watch Andrea Pirlo’s breathtaking freekicks at Juventus

The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video compiled of Andrea Pirlo’s outrageous freekicks during his time at the club.

The iconic midfielder spent four memorable campaigns in Turin between 2011 and 2015, and his signature set-pieces were one of his deadliest weapons.

The long list of freekicks include stunning efforts against the likes of Atalanta, Genoa and Cagliari, and even his former club Milan.

The 2006 World Cup could either bend it over the wall or drill it along the floor.